Noida Metro to resume services

Noida: The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will resume the services of its Aqua Line between Noida and Greater Noida on Saturdays. This was announced as the Uttar Pradesh government lifted the weekend curfew.

‘The weekend curfew has been lifted by the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturdays. Accordingly, the NMRC has decided to resume the metro rail service on Saturdays. This change will be effective from August 14 onwards. The train operation will not be there on Sundays because the state government has not lifted the curfew on Sunday said NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari.

The trains run at an interval of 10 minutes during peak hours (8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm) and 15 minutes during non-peak hours from Monday to Friday, the NMRC said. Metro train services on Saturdays will be available at an interval of 15 minutes throughout the day.

Also, from August 14, the NMRC said it will operate its metro train services from 6 am till 10 pm from Monday to Saturday.