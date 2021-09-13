Smartphone brand issues new warning

New York: International smartphone brand, Apple has issued a warning for its users. The smartphone brand has warned its owners mounting their iPhone directly to high-power motorcycles. Apple said that the vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras.

‘Long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency ranges may degrade the performance of these systems and lead to reduced image quality for photos and videos. It is recommended to avoid exposing your iPhone to extended high-amplitude vibrations’, said Apple.

The popular smartphone brand also said that the low-frequency vibrations caused by low-power and electric motorcycles can also be damaging and advises using a vibration dampening mount on these types of vehicles and limiting the duration of the phone’s exposure to them.

Apple is expected to unveil the next-generation iPhone during an event on Sept. 14.