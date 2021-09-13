‘Smashing Time’: Ranveer Singh on meeting Olympic medallist PV Sindhu

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and badminton champion PV Sindhu enjoyed a dinner date on Saturday evening (September 11). The dynamic duo were spotted at the popular restaurant Bastian in Worli, Mumbai. Later, Deepika’s husband and actor Ranveer Singh joined the duo. While partying together, they posed for the shutterbugs and looked like they were having a blast.

Ranveer shared a picture on his Instagram account and wrote, ‘Smashing time! @pvsindhu1 @deepikapadukone.’

Re-sharing the post on his Instagram story, he wrote, ‘Laakon me ek! Celebrating @pvsindhu1.’

During the dinner, Deepika wore a white puff top with black bell-bottom pants accessorized with matching jewellery. Her hair was neatly tied in a bun. Sindhu looked elegant in a white body-hugging outfit while twinning with the ‘Piku’ star. In his new hairstyle and quirky outfit, Ranveer looked dapper. This get-together comes weeks after Sindhu won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. With her second medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Sindhu has become the first Indian woman to win two medals in a row.

Read also: Problematic: Kerala Higher Education Minister on RSS ideologues’ books in university’s syllabus

Meanwhile, Deepika is working on several movies, including Fighter, the Intern remake, and Pathan starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Additionally, she will appear in Shakun Batra’s untitled film and Kabir Khan’s 83.

Similarly, Ranveer who is all set to make his TV debut by hosting Colors’ quiz show ‘The Big Picture’, will be seen in movies like ’83’, ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, ‘Cirkus’, and the Hindi remake of blockbuster hit ‘Anniyan’. He is currently starring with Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar’s upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ that is directed by Johar.