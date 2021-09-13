State government extends Covid-19 curfew for another week

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government extended the ongoing Covid-19 curfew till September 21.As per the new guidelines announced, wedding ceremonies will be allowed with 50% capacity of the hall or venue with permission from the district administration. The attendees vaccination certificate are exempted from showing negative Covid-19 test report. Those without vaccination certificate must produce a negative Covid-19 test report not older than 72 hours.

Government offices will be to function with 100 percent capacity. Shops and business establishments in the state were also permitted to open from 8 am to 9 pm six days a week. Water parks were permitted to open with 50 percent capacity.