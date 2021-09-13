Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended lower in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex ended 127 points or 0.22% lower at 58,178. NSE Nifty settled at 17,355 lower by 14 points.

8 of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was marginally positive as 1,717 shares ended higher while 1,547 closed lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Coal India, Hindalco, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Steel, Bharat Petroleum, TCS, Wipro, Indian Oil and Maruti Suzuki. The top losers in the market were Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, Axis Banks, SBI Life, Hindustan Unilever, , Adani Ports, Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and UPL.