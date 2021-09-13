UAE announces visa on arrival for passengers from 70 countries

Dubai: UAE has launched visa on arrival for passengers from 70 countries. As per Emirates Airlines, nationals of over 70 countries are eligible for a multiple entry 90-day visit visa.

Citizens of these countries can also apply for a prearranged visit visa if their 90-day visa on arrival has been fully utilized.

Full list of countries:

> Argentina

> Austria

> Bahamas Islands

> Barbados

> Belgium

> Brazil

> Bulgaria

> Chile

> Colombia

> Costa Rica

> Croatia

> Cyprus

> Czech Republic

> Denmark

> El Salvador

> Estonia

> Finland

> France

> Germany

> Greece

> Honduras

> Hungary

> Iceland

> Italy

> Kiribati

> Latvia

> Liechtenstein

> Lithuania

> Luxembourg

> Maldives

> Malta

> Montenegro

> Nauru

> Netherlands

> Norway

> Paraguay

> Peru

> Poland

> Portugal

> Romania

> Russian Federation

> Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

> San Marino

> Serbia

> Seychelles

> Slovakia

> Slovenia

> Solomon Islands

> South Korea

> Spain

> Sweden

> Switzerland

> Uruguay

Passengers that can avail 30-day UAE visa

If you are a passport holder of the country or territory mentioned below, no advance visa arrangements are required to visit the UAE. You can arrive at Dubai International airport and proceed to immigration, where your passport will be stamped with a 30day visit visa free of charge.

> Andorra

> Australia

> Brunei

> Canada

> China

> Hong Kong, China

> Japan

> Kazakhstan

> Macau, China

> Malaysia

> Mauritius

> Monaco

> New Zealand

> Republic of Ireland

> San Marino

> Singapore

> Ukraine

> United Kingdom and Northern Ireland

> United States of America

> Vatican City