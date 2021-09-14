29-year-old Indian shooter Namanveer commits suicide

Mohali: On Monday morning, Namanveer Singh Brar, a 29-year-old national shooter and private coach, committed suicide at his house in Sector 71, Mohali.

Sub-inspector Amandeep Singh, the investigating officer (IO), said that the incident occurred around 3:35 am, when Brar was alone in his room. ‘He returned home late and went to his room, while his wife, who is pregnant, was sleeping with her mother-in-law,’ said the IO.

The IO reported that Brar shot himself on the right temple with his Austria-made Glock pistol, and died immediately. Following the hearing of the gunshot, his family members rushed him to a civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, where a postmortem was conducted. ‘Prima facie, it looks like a suicide case,’ said the IO, adding that a suicide note was not found.

In an effort to rule out foul play, police have commenced an inquest under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code based on a statement from Brar’s father, who did not wish to pursue any further investigation. Following the postmortem, the body was handed over to family members.

An alumnus of DAV College, Sector 10, and Panjab University, Brar won an award for double-trap shooting at the Indian University Championship and World University Games in 2015. A few years ago, he also won gold in the Masters Meet Shooting Championship. Currently, he was coaching young shooters.