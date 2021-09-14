Anti-muslim comments made by Priest during service; Nuns stage walkout protest from Sunday mass

Kottayam: A group of nuns from Kuruvilangad convent staged a walkout from Sunday’s holy mass, protesting against the anti-muslim comments made by the priest during the service. The nuns accused Rajeev, a priest belonging to the Third Order Regular of Saint Francis of Penance, of delivering a hate speech against Muslims during a prayer service at a chapel inside the St Francis Mission home at Kuravilangad during Sunday mass.

The progress comes amid the recent controversy blew up against the Pala Bishop’s comments on ‘narcotics jihad’ , wherein he alleged that Christian girls were falling prey to ‘love and narcotic jihad’ in Kerala, in large numbers. The nuns- Anupama Kelamangalathuveliyil, Ancitta Urumbil Alphy Pallasseril, and Josephine Viloonickal, said that the priest had done this earlier too, and asked people not to support the statements of Mar Joseph Kallarangatt on ‘love jihad and narcotic jihad’.

The nuns accused that the priest, Father Rajeev, made anti-muslim statements in keeping with the comments made by Pala Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt, and told them not to buy products from Muslim-owned shops and not eat foods like biryani. Addressing the press, Sister Anupama said, ‘The priest during mass today (September 12) made a speech supporting the Pala Bishop, a speech that sowed the seeds for communalism. The priest in the speech said that things like vegetables should not be bought from Muslims and asked the congregation not to travel in the auto rickshaws they drive. This is not the first time he has made such remarks. Earlier too, he had made similar remarks about Muslims. Today, we couldn’t help but react and two of us walked out of the mass.’

The same group of nuns had earlier staged protest against rape accused Bishop Franco Mulackkal, demanding his arrest. The nuns staged an open protest in 2018 in Kochi, demanding the arrest of accused Bishop, in support of the survivor nun in the case.