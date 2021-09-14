Commodity market: Gold prices edges lower

Mumbai: Price of gold slipped down in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the October gold futures were down by 0.1% to Rs 46,860 per 10 gram. Silver futures edged 0.23% lower to Rs 63,155 per kg.

Also Read: US CDC issues level 4 travel advisory

In the international market, the price of spot gold slipped 0.1% to US dollar 1,791.16 an ounce. Meanwhile, the holdings of world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust rose 0.2% to 1,000.21 tonnes from 998.17 tonnes. Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.3% to US dollar 23.65 per ounce, platinum dipped 0.2% to US dollar 958.73.