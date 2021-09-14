‘Fulfilling my Grandfather’s wishes’: former President Giani Zail Singh’s grandson joined BJP

New Delhi: Inderjeet Singh, grandson of the former President, Giani Zail Singh, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday, at BJP headquarters in new Delhi, in the presence of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Inderjeet claimed that he was ‘fulfilling the wishes of his grandfather by joining the BJP, accused that the Congress party ‘did not behave well’ with his grandfather. Several other members, from the Ramgarhia Sikh community, has joined BJP along with Indrajeeth.

‘The Congress did not behave properly with my grandfather. I campaigned for BJP during the Madan Lal Khurana days in Delhi. My grandfather wanted me to join the BJP. He had introduced me to late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani’, he said. Inderjeet also came up with serious accusations against Congress regarding the accident that killed Gyani Zail Singh. ‘He was preparing me for a political career, and then the accident happened, don’t know whether that was an accident or the accident was orchestrated, we will talk about that later. Then there was no one to guide me and I went to Punjab’, he opened up at the press conference.

Welcoming the new members, BJP general secretary and Punjab unit in charge Dushyant Gautam claimed, this showed that the party held a special place in the hearts of the people of Punjab. Union Minister Hardip Puri added that BJP will benefit from his social work, and that he can help to spread the message regarding welfare policies of the Narendra Modi government, that have not been implemented yet by the Punjab Government. ‘There is a lot of differences and personality clash in the current government in Punjab. With people like you and others joining us, it will give us strength in facing challenges in Punjab’, he praised Inderjeet Singh on joining the party.

Giani Zail Singh served as the seventh President of India and his tenure extended from 1982 till 1987. Singh’s term was marked by major events in Indian history, including Operation Blue Star, the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Political experts view this new membership as a new agenda set by the party, to diversify Sikh votes in Punjab, and to lessen the impact of protests led by farmers, inorder to regain the diminishing popularity of BJP in the state.