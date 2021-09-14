How to color your hair at home: Myths and facts

With the festive season already upon us and the pandemic still raging, many people prefer to have their makeup and hair done at home. There are also some who handle everything by themselves. It is possible to make a fashion statement by coloring the hair in just the right way. The grays need not be covered exclusively. You can completely change your appearance by changing the color of your hair. Clelia Cecilia Angelon, the founder and CEO of Surya Brasil, says that while hair-coloring may seem like a complicated process, there are some myths that need to be dispelled to make it more enjoyable and easy.

While doing it yourself at home, it is not necessary to know the composition of the mixture, she says, adding that most hair colors available today are ready-to-use and do not require any mixing. For instance, the henna cream sold is entirely natural and does not need to be mixed with any other external ingredients. Another myth about hair color is that salon stylists can recommend the best products according to the hair and scalp type. ‘When we purchase our own hair color, we can check for ourselves what ingredients it contains, whether it contains chemicals or toxins, and if it contains natural ingredients like Ayurvedic herbs and plant extracts,’ she says.

Angelon says a colorist in the salon doesn’t need any extra flexibility to reach the last strand of hair or the top of the scalp while coloring. ‘But the fact is that you should be able to apply color as long as you can comb your hair. Most of the colors used in salons contain ammonia or its compounds like ethanolamine, diethanolamine and triethanolamine while vegan hair colors use organic compounds such as aminomethyl propanol to achieve the same results with no adverse effects,’ she concluded.