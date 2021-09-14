Murder-accused sharpshooter gunned down by STF in Uttar Pradesh

Varanasi: Deepak Verma, a gangster, was shot dead by a special task force (STF) on Monday. He was wanted in several cases, but was killed in a firefight near the village of Bariyasanpur near Varanasi. The accused has reportedly been named in 23 cases of murder, extortion and other crimes.

The police had also placed a 1 lakh rupee bounty on Verma. The gangster is alleged to have served as a sharpshooter for criminal Prem Prakash aka Munna Bajrangi. Since 2015, Verma had been on the run.

According to the STF, they received inputs indicating Verma’s presence in Bariyasanpur village, and a field unit team led by SP Shailesh Singh and inspector Amit Srivastava cordoned off the road near the village. Verma and one of his aides were surrounded by police when they left the village on a two-wheeler. Apparently, Verma opened fire on the police personnel and they retaliated. Verma suffered bullet injuries in the exchange and fell to the ground. His aide reportedly escaped from the scene.

Verma was taken to the SPG divisional hospital, where he was declared dead, according to The Times of India. From the scene of the incident, officials seized a pistol, a revolver, live cartridges, and a motorcycle.

Verma, who is from the Ramapura Luzxa area of Varanasi, entered the criminal world in 2011. He was arrested for having been involved in criminal cases but stepped out of jail later. Since then, he is said to have been on the run. Verma recently joined Rayis Banarasi’s gang, which is a gang loyal to Bajrangi. After Banarasi died in a gang war, he became Bajrangi’s closest associate.