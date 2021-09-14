Priest beaten to death with bricks and sticks in MP

Dhar: A 58 year old temple priest named Baba Arundas was allegedly to death by unidentified culprits in Gyanpura village at Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh. The tragedy happened on Monday at Gyanpura village, about 7 km from the district headquarters, on sunday night, and Arundas succumbed to death due to his injuries on Monday. Watchman of the temple was also injured from the attack.

According to the statement given by watchman of the temple, a group of three to four unidentified people were standing and wandering outside the premises, around 8.30 pm on Sunday, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Monika Singh. Arundas, who was sleeping inside the temple with the watchman, asked the accused why they were wandering outside the temple, which provoked the culprits, and started abusing him and later allegedly hit him with sticks and stones. When the watchman intervened, he was also brutally beaten up by the accused.

The watchman consequently sought help from some villagers, who rushed the priest to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, Singh said. A case has been registered at Tirla police station under applicable sections of the IPC against unidentified persons, and the accused will be caught soon, DSP said.

State Congress chief Kamal Nath condemned the attack and criticised the government by saying that, the law-and-order situation in the state under the BJP government was pathetic as criminals had no fear. ‘Baba Arundas, a priest at the Hanuman temple in Gyanpura village of Dhar district, was brutally beaten to death by goons. Even the priest of a temple is also not safe now’, he said. The killers should be arrested soon and strict action should be taken against them to establish law and order, MP Congress Chief added.