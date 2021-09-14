TMC nominates former Congress leader Sushmita Dev as Rajya Sabha member

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has nominated former Congress leader Sushmita Dev as its Rajya Sabha member. Sushmita Dev joined TMC to Congress from early this month.

‘Mamata Banerjee’s vision to empower women and ensure their maximum participation in politics shall help our society to achieve much more!’, said TMC in a statement.

Sushmita Dev, the national spokesperson of the Congress and the chief of the All India Mahila Congress has claimed that she joined TMC unconditionally. ‘I don’t think I have compromised my ideology in joining the TMC… My joining the TMC is unconditional and I will take any responsibility given to me by Mamata Banerjee. In my 30 years in politics, I haven’t demanded anything from the Congress high command’, said Dev earlier.