‘UP is the perfect example of a state reaping the benefits of a double engine sarkar’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Uttar Pradesh government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

‘Under Yogi Ji’s leadership, Uttar Pradesh has admistered more than 8 crore vaccine doses so far. The state has a record of administering highest doses of vaccines in a day. “The Central government and the Yogi government is working together for the development of Uttar Pradesh. We have to fight forces that are against development in the state’, said PM Modi.

‘There was a time when the administration was run by goons, governance was in the hands of the corrupt, but now such people are behind the bars. Today, Uttar Pradesh is becoming an attractive place every small and big investor of the country and the world. This happens when the right environment is created for development. Yogi government is working towards development in the state’, said Modi.

Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University in Aligarh. The university is being established by the Uttar Pradesh government in memory and honour of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, the great freedom fighter, educationist and social reformer.