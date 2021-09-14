‘Will contest with heart and soul’: Bhabanipur BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal files nomination papers

Kolkota: BJP candidate to the by-elections at Bhabanipur constituency, Priyanka Tibrewal, filed her nomination papers on Monday. BJP leaders including the Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and BJP Lok Sabha MP Arjun Singh, along with actor Rudranil Ghosh, who contested and lost at Bhabanipur, accompanied Ms Tibreval to the survey building for submitting the nomination. CPI(M) candidate Srijib Biswas, also filed nomination papers yesterday, under LDF ticket.

‘Every fight is fought and we will contest this time with our heart and soul. The people of Bhabanipur has got the opportunity to do what their counterpart in Nandigram did earlier this year. All I can say is that the people of Bhabanipur will create history in this by-poll’, said Ms Tibreval, referring to her opponent Mamta Banerjee’s defeat at Nandigram Polls. ‘This time our slogan is ‘Save Bengal’ and ‘stop violence in the state’. Mamata Banerjee is contesting this election to save her seat. She does not want any other person to sit in her chair’, she added.

BJP also wrote a letter to the Election Commission of India, demanding free and fair elections in the Samserganj, Jangipur and Bhabanipur Assembly constituencies. It pursued for the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces at all polling booths. They also insisted the election commission to transfer officers posted for more than three years and said, no officer of the State government should be employed on poll duty since the employees union has openly sworn its support to Ms. Banerjee.