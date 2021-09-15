Another parallel telephone exchange unearthed in Kerala

Kerala police uncovered a Parallel telephone exchange in an Ayurveda shop in Palakkad on Tuesday. The exchange was discovered during an investigation based on a tip-off received from police intelligence. Numerous SIM cards and cables were seized.

The exchange was run by an organization named Keerthi Ayurvedic. Sim cards, cables and other documents were confiscated during the search. Police have also questioned an ayurvedic institute employee. Moitheen Koya, a native of Kozhikode, owns the company. In addition, the police suspect him of involvement in a parallel telephone exchange case in Kozhikode.

Keerthi Ayurvedic has been in this building for nearly eight years, but authorities confirm that the exchange opened in January. District police chief R.K. Viswanath said the police are currently conducting a thorough investigation of the incident. The parallel exchange in Palakkad has been found as a result of the investigation into the incident in Kozhikode. There is a high probability that the two are connected.

A similar parallel exchange was also busted in Ernakulam last month, which was operating 14 parallel exchanges throughout the district. Three individuals were arrested, and the equipment used to run illegal parallel telephone exchanges that turned incoming international internet calls into local telephone calls was seized.

Also Read: Arrest warrant against Kangana if she doesn’t appear: Court on Javed Akhtar case hearing

The first bust in Kozhikode was carried out following intelligence input from Bengaluru. Subsequent investigations revealed the racket had links with African countries as well. While questioning key accused Ibrahim Pullottil, who was running the company in Bengaluru, the sleuths gathered proof of the same. According to the probe, they received payments from their counterparts in African countries through their office in Dubai.

After learning that Ibrahim had supplied 500 pieces of equipment across Kerala to set up parallel telephone exchanges, the Kerala Police has spread the net across all districts. With the third bust in the state, investigators hope to uncover more links.