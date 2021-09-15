Arrest warrant against Kangana if she doesn’t appear: Court on Javed Akhtar case hearing

A Mumbai court has warned Kangana Ranaut that if she does not appear in court on the next date of hearing in the Javed Akhtar defamation case, a warrant would be issued against her.

Kangana’s lawyer, Rizwan Siddique, however, submitted a medical report indicating that the actress is suffering from Covid-19 symptoms. Kangana has travelled extensively for Thalaivii promotions in the previous 15 days, according to Rizwan, and has met a lot of people. Rizwan requested that the court grant Kangana seven days to recover and take the Covid-19 test. He also said Kangana can be present via virtual hearing.

Lawyer of Javed Akhtar asserted that the only reason for this was to postpone the hearing. He also stated that Javed Akhtar attends every hearing with sincerity.

The judge set September 20 as the date for the next hearing in the case. He warned Kangana that if she fails to appear in court, the court will issue an arrest warrant for her.