‘Attitude of leadership should change’: Former Haritha leaders slam IUML leadership

Kozhikode: Former leaders of Haritha, the women’s wing of the Indian Union Muslim League’s students union MSF, which was dissolved recently, slammed the party leadership at a press conference, demanding change in the attitude of leadership. They criticised the party leadership for neglecting their genuine concerns expressed in their complaint against a few male colleagues and alleged that they were being subjected to constant cyber attacks and ‘verbal rape’ over the issue.

Addressing a press conference, former president of Haritha, Muslim Students Federation Mufeeda Tasni and former general secretary Najma Thabsheera said that, despite all senior IUML leaders being briefed about the matter, the leadership wanted them to brush the complaint under the carpet.

‘Our approach to the Women’s Commission was seen as a crime by the IUML leadership….We are being subjected to constant cyber-attacks, character assassination and verbal rape over the issue,’ They also criticised the party state general secretary P N A Salam of raising false statements about the issue. ‘Unlike his claims, the party had convened only two meetings to discuss the matter, but without reaching a logical conclusion on both occasions. The attitude of the leadership should change. It is unfair to tarnish the image of those who voice their opinion’, they added.

The IUMl had recently dissolved the state committee of Haritha after they refused to withdraw a complaint that a group of its members had filed with the Kerala State Women’s Commission. In spite of the party leadership demanding a withdrawal, the women’s wing were seeking action against some male leaders of MSF, who had allegedly used derogatory remarks against them. Haritha-MSF leadership team had approached the panel with a complaint against MSF state president PK Nawaz and a few others, claiming they had used derogatory remarks and abusive language during the state committee meeting on June 24. The State Women’s Commission had forwarded the complaint to the police, who questioned Nawaz, recorded his arrest and released him on bail recently.