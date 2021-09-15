Bengaluru airport metro all set to be the fastest train in city

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Airport Metro is expected to have a boarding capacity of 3,00,000 when it opens to the public in 2026. It is expected that the speed at which these trains will be running will be almost double the speed of trains on other Metro corridors of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL). Trains between Yelahanka and the airport terminal will run at 60 km per hour.

According to the executive summary of Namma Metro’s Phase II-B Detailed Project Report (DPR), this high speed is possible because of a relatively straight alignment and long inter-station distances from KR Puram to Kempegowda International Airport. The BMRCL’s DPR is available on the company’s website, and it shows that a train speed of 60 kilometers per hour will make a significant difference as it is currently only 30 kilometers per hour on the existing network.

The Bangalore Mirror reports that a comprehensive simulation test was conducted for the new trains, as mentioned in the document, revealing that the average train speed will be 36 kilometers per hour on the remaining sections of Phase II-B. Furthermore, the document stated that the airport metro corridor’s trains will be put into service in such a way that a limited number of stops with high-speed travel facilities will be made from the airport terminal to Hebbal. In accordance with the travel demand analysis, frequent connections will be offered between Hebbal and KR Puram.

According to the details, ‘In all, there are 88 curves and 36.44% of length falls in horizontal curves on the stretch,’ as reported by the Bangalore Mirror. 17 stations are expected to be a part of the entire 37-km network worth Rs 10,584 crore – Kasturinagar, Horamavu, HRBR Layout, Kalyan Nagar, HBR Layout, Nagawara, Veeranna Palya, Kempapura, Hebbal, Kodigehalli, Jakkur Cross, Yelahanka, Bagalur Cross, Bettahalasuru, Trumpet Junction, KIA West, and Airport Terminal. As estimated by officials, the daily ridership will reach 4,32 lakh in 2031.

In line with the documents provided, the BMRCL intends to use a precast pre-tensioned U-girder superstructure to be transported to the site and erected using a road crane. There will be two girders per span to accommodate each track. In the document, it was mentioned that because of the fact that each span is erected as a single unit, the construction of the superstructure becomes much faster than in a segmented construction. Having to accommodate two U-girders, the pier cap has to be wider and is therefore made as a precast prestressed unit. This stretch of track will also feature the latest technology in signaling and train control, known as Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC). Although the BMRCL has yet to select a contractor to handle these civil works, it has already taken possession of the properties needed for the project.