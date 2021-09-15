BJP will form government in Uttar Pradesh, claims BJP leader

Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed that the party will form government in Uttar Pradesh. Bhatia said this while speaking at the Times Now Navbharat Navnirman Manch.

He also claimed that BJP will get 325 seats, more than the number of seats the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will secure in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections. He also called the AIMIM a seasonal party in Uttar Pradesh that has come in for the elections.

Also Read: ‘Asaduddin Owaisi is ‘chacha jaan’ of BJP’: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait

Praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said that law and order has improved in the state and there is all-round development and welfare schemes have been implemented and the Covid-19 pandemic was handled well by the state government.