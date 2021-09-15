Boney Kapoor, family granted 10-year Dubai Golden Visa

Boney Kapoor and his family have received the 10-year golden visa from Dubai government, following in the footsteps of actors like Sanjay Dutt, Mohanlal and Mammootty. On Tuesday noon, Kapoor took to social media to share the news. He wrote, ‘Grateful to moDubai government for granting me and my family a 10 years golden visa. Dynamic and kind hearted leadership. Best Destination ….. Dubai and UAE??? #Goldenvisa #Dubai #UAE.’

Sridevi, Boney’s wife, died in Dubai in 2018 after an accidental drowning. He had gone to Dubai for a family wedding and stayed behind for a few days while the rest of the family returned.

Earlier last month, the two south superstars, Mohanlal and Mammootty shared photos with captions announcing their honorary visas. ‘My grateful thanks to H E Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi for bestowing upon me the Golden Visa for the UAE. Am indeed honoured. My gratitude also goes out to Mr. Yusuff Ali M.A for facilitating this,’ read the caption of Mohanlal’s photo on Facebook.

Grateful to Dubai government for granting me and my family a 10 years golden visa.

Dynamic and kind hearted leadership.

Best Destination ….. Dubai and UAE??? #Goldenvisa #Dubai #UAE — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) September 14, 2021

Mammootty also expressed his gratitude to the UAE government with a post that read, ‘My sincere gratitude to H E Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi for my UAE Golden Visa ! Many thanks to my brother Yusuff Ali M.A for helping make this happen.’

Hindi film actor Sanjay Dutt was also granted the golden visa earlier this year.