Expo 2020 Dubai: Vaccination certificate or negative RT-PCR test mandatory for visitors

Dubai: Organizers of Expo 2020 Dubai announced new entry rules. As per the new guidelines, all aged 18 and above must submit either vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test taken within the previous 72 hours. All non-vaccinated ticket-holders who have not been tested can get themselves tested at the PCR testing facility situated near the Expo 2020 site.

The expo will begin on October 1 and will end March 31, 2022. 200 participants, including 191 countries, as well as businesses, multilateral organizations and educational institutions are participating in the mega event.