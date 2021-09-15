Forex Market: Indian rupee gain against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee edged higher against the US dollar in the forex market. The Indian currency is trading in a narrow range against the US currency as the dollar regained strength ahead of the release of US inflation data. The high crude oil prices also restricted the upward rally of the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local currency opened at 73.68 against the dollar. During trading it inched to 73.66, up 2 paise over its previous close. On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 73.68 against the US dollar.