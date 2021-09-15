International Day of Democracy 2021: Date, History and Significance

The International Day of Democracy will be observed on 15 September throughout the world, in the face of huge global challenges for democracies.

Last but not least, the United States’ expensive departure from Afghanistan has raised doubts about the West’s role in promoting liberal democracy across the world.

The International Day of Democracy was established by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), an international organisation of national parliaments, which published the Universal Declaration on Democracy on September 15, 1997. Qatar was at the forefront of efforts to create an International Day of Democracy in the years that followed.

Finally, on November 8, 2007, the United States General Assembly established the day by unanimously passing a resolution titled ‘Support by the United Nations system of nations’ efforts to develop and consolidate new or restored democracies’ by consensus.

According to the UN, ‘International Day of Democracy gives an opportunity to examine the state of democracy throughout the world. Democracy is a process as well as a goal, and the ideal of democracy can only be realised with the full participation of the world community.’

The main goal of the International Day of Democracy is to urge everyone, especially governments, to defend human rights and actively engage in democracy. The day also set aside to raise public awareness about critical concerns, mobilise political will and resources to address global issues and celebrate humanity accomplishments.