Murder of NC leader, Jammu native arrested, main suspects still absconding

New Delhi: A Jammu native has been arrested by police for allegedly involving in the murder of National Conference leader, Trilochan Singh Wazir. A driver named Rajender Chaudhary, alias Raju Ganja, was arrested by police, suspecting to be involved in the conspiracy to murder of 67-year-old NC leader .

Wazir’s deadbody was found in a flat at Moti Nagar in West Delhi on Thursday morning, in a highly decomposed state. Senior police officials have revealed that Chaudhary was present in the flat on September 2nd, the estimated day of the murder.

Wazir had come to Delhi on September 2 to catch a flight to Canada but was allegedly shot dead inside an apartment. Wazir’s decomposed body with a plastic bag enveloping his head was found in a washroom of the flat, the police said, adding the flat had been taken on rent by his acquaintance Harpreet Singh on September 9. The two main suspects transporter Harmeet Singh and Wazir’s friend Harpreet Singh Khalsa are absconding, and several police teams have been formed to trace them.

In a post on Facebook, Harmeet Singh, claimed that, he had killed Wazir after shooting at his head after a heated argument, and noted that Harpeet had no role in the murder. Police tried to trace their phones, but mobile phones were found switched off. However, the police are trying to analyse the call records of both the suspects and raids are being conducted at their possible hideouts.

The investigation of this case has been transferred to the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch and the Special Cell has been asked to assist in the probe. The CCTV footage of the area has revealed that the accused were present in the building on Wednesday, a day before Wazir’s body was found.