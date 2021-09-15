‘Our objective is to ensure that the BJP is defeated’: Asaduddin Owaisi

Lucknow: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that his party will defeat BJP in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad said this at the Times Now Navbharat Navnirman Manch conclave in Lucknow.

‘Our primary objective and ambition are to make our candidates victorious in the forthcoming Assembly elections. The second objective is to ensure that the BJP is defeated. References such as kingmaker have no meaning’, said Owaisi.

Earlier, the AIMIM chief had said that his party will contest in 100 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has called Owaisi the ‘chacha jaan’ of BJP. He also alleged that Owaisi and BJP are one team.