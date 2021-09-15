Paul Walker’s daughter pays tribute to late actor on his birth anniversary

Meadow Walker, Paul Walker’s daughter, paid tribute to her father on his 48th birth anniversary. On Sunday, the 22-year-old shared a beautiful throwback picture of the father daughter duo with her Instagram followers in honour of the star’s birthday.

In the photo, Paul can be seen kicking back on a white wooden chair while snuggling up to daughter Meadow, who is staring up at the camera and smiling. ‘Happy birthday daddy, I love you,’ Meadow simply captioned the lovely shot. Fans, on the other hand, rushed to pour love and comments on the post, which has over 500,000 likes.

Meanwhile, Meadow, a model, who has made a name for herself in the fashion world, is frequently seen on social media honouring her father Paul. Following his death, she established a non-profit in his honour named ‘the Paul Walker Foundation’ which is dedicated to marine science. Paul, along with Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, rose to popularity as a part of the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise. He was filming Fast and Furious 7 at the time of his death.

Also Read: ‘Took me 3 hours’: Yami Gautam on her transformation as ghost in Bhoot Police

Meadow’s godfather, Vin Diesel, has hinted that she too may appear in the blockbuster film franchise, saying that nothing has been ruled out when shooting on Fast and Furious 10 begins. Vin recently remarked, according to the Daily Mail: ‘She’s the first person on Father’s Day to wish me Happy Father’s Day. To see her with my children is one of the most beautiful things.’