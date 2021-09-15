State govt permits schools , religious places to reopen

Ranchi: The Jharkhand government decided to reopen religious places and schools for classes 6 to 8. The decision was taken in a high-level meeting of State Disaster Management Authority chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

As per the safety protocols issued by the government, a maximum of 100 persons will be allowed to enter in an hour. People below 18 years of age will not be allowed permission to enter the said places . All the priests, pandits, imams, pastors must be received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

The state government also allowed constructing Durga Puja pandals. The ban on cultural programs like Garba, Dandiya etc will be banned. There will be no immersion procession during Durga Puja.

Jharkhand government had already allowed offline classes for undergraduate and postgraduate students in the colleges. It had also allowed the opening of classes from 9 to 12 standard.