‘Took me 3 hours’: Yami Gautam on her transformation as ghost in Bhoot Police

Bhoot Police, the most recent OTT release, has garnered mixed reviews, but the cast is praising the effort that went into getting everything in place. Yami Gautam, who stars in Bhoot Police, recently took to her Instagram handle to share some behind-the-scenes images and videos from the production.

In response to a question about a scene in the film when she is possessed by a spirit, Yami stated that portraying that persona while experiencing the Himachal shivers was a difficult challenge. Despite a neck injury, she didn’t let it bother her as she worked hard for it.

Sharing the pictures and videos on Tuesday, Yami wrote: ‘My love for horror films was one of the main reasons that got me excited to play the part in #BhootPolice, where I get ‘possessed’. It wasn’t easy as it took 3 hours for me to get into this look and 45 mins to get out of it, each day, shooting bare feet & with cable work, throughout the chilly nights in Himachal.’

She continued: ‘Despite my neck injury, I wanted to do everything myself, and my Yoga practice helped me to achieve it to a great extent. Although, I wish I could take some professional training but the pandemic restrictions made it impossible at that time. I did whatever best I could on the set! These are a part of the challenges that come along with the profession I love so much! ?? And I will do it again and again!’

The actress also expressed her thanks to the people she worked with. ‘Thank you for giving me so much love, again & making the pain seem absolutely worth it! ??? Thank you @shoma_goswami and your crew for bringing this look to life, master Ji @javedkarimactiondirector for all his guidance & precautions. It wouldn’t have been the same without your support.’

Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez also feature in Bhoot Police.