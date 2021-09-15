Two fall 40 ft to their death as speeding car hits motorbike

Bengaluru: In a tragic incident, two people, including a woman, died after falling from Electronic City Elevated Expressway in Bengaluru. An over speeding car hit their motorbike and they fell from the 40 feet high flyover to the road. Both died on the spot due to head injury.

As per the police, the bike with a Tamil Nadu registration was going to Hosur from Madivala. The victims have been identified as Premam (30) and Krithika (28), employees of a multinational company in Bengaluru.

Also Read: Bengaluru airport metro all set to be the fastest train in city

This accident comes just 2 weeks after 7 persons, including the son of a DMK leader, died in an accident in the city.