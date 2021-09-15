Wait before you bite! Try out some Chocolaty tips and hacks for your beautiful skin

Wait before you bite! Try out some Chocolaty tips and hacks for your beautiful skinHave you ever known that Chocolate can not only uplift your mood, but also give you glowing and radiant skin? Cocoa powder is rich in antioxidants that helps to get rid of harmful free radicals and repair your skin. It adds a nice glow to the skin, and provides protection from skin damages. Applying facial packs with chocolate helps in many ways, find out the benifits:-

• Chocolate protects against harmful UV rays and sun damage.

• Chocolate increases the collagen production which makes the skin texture appear a lot better.

• It improves the blood circulation and diminishes the early signs of skin ageing.

• It is enriched with milk and butter that induces softness and moisture in the skin which is dry and parched.

• Dark chocolate is one of the best chocolate that controls the stress levels leading to glowing skin.

• It is also rich in anti-oxidants that increase collagen production.

• Cocoa gives light and youthful skin instantly.

• These chocolate facial skin treatments, help to reduce the skin blemishes and spots

Now, relax, take a bite from your favorite chocolate bar, know these mind blowing facts, and try out these amazing chocolate hacks for your beautiful skin.

1. Chocolate powder Facial pack for Blemishes

This chocolate face pack is a natural pack to give a boost of the moisturisation and antioxidants to the skin. This pack will also further help to reduce the signs of ageing and black spots. This will also help you in looking fair and radiant without applying the costly skin creams and cosmetics. It also reduces the ageing and wrinkles from the face, and develops shine on the face and prevents acne. Use this face mask twice in a week to get visible results.

Procedure:

• Take 2 spoons of chocolate powder and put it in a bowl.

• Add 3 spoons of fresh curd also.

• By mixing it well, make a paste and keep in refrigerator for 30 minutes.

• Now, you can apply on the skin slowly by brush or fingers.

• Keep it on the face for 25 minutes.

• In the end, use cool water and wash thoroughly.

2. Chocolate Face Scrub Pack for glowing skin

This chocolate facial pack will deeply cleanse your skin pores. It also exfoliates the skin and removes the dead cells. This pack is an alternate scrubber for skin. Also, this will brighten up your skin complexion.

Procedure:

• Take 2 spoons of cocoa powder, 1 spoon of brown sugar and little bit of milk to mix them.

• Mix all the ingredients in a small bowl and try to make a thick paste. Wipe your face with a damp towel before using this face mask.

• Now apply it on the T zone, cheeks and forehead and slowly massage for 10 minutes onto the face. Be gentle on the skin, Don’t rub too much.

• Keep this pack for the next 10 minutes and wash it with cold water.

3. Gram flour and Chocolate Face pack for oily skin

This is another special face pack for skin cleansing of the skin on a deeper level. It will clean your pores deeply and increase collagen production. It makes the skin bright and beautiful in just few minutes. Chocolate components make the skin firm and supple whereas gram flour clean all the dirt particles from the skin.

Procedure:

• Take 2 full tablespoons of gram flour, 1 spoon of chocolate powder, ½ spoon of coffee and 1 spoon of raw milk

• Put all the ingredients in a small bowl. Add water and whisk it well.

• Cleanse your face with a foam or gel based face cleanser.

• Then towel dry your face quickly. Now you are ready to use the face mask on your face and skin.

• By using a cotton ball or brush, Apply this pack all over the face, leaving your under eyes and brow area.

• Keep this pack for 20 minutes. Wash your soft and smooth skin with normal water

4. Almond Chocolate Face Pack for Skin Whitening and glow

This face mask is the perfect blend of radiance and glow, to get a fair and an instant glowing skin. Try this face mask and get noticeable fairness. Almonds are wonderful for the fairness and skin glowing.

Procedure:

• Take a fruit and nut dark chocolate such as Bournville, temptation or any imported one.

• Melt this chocolate in a boiler for 5 minutes. Just take few pieces of chocolate and put them in a bowl and add over the flame.

• Once, it is completely melted, take it out in a small bowl now mix 2 spoon of crushed almond paste in it.

• Now, apply this face mask on the face and wash it with water after it dries out.

• You can also try this once in a week for best results in making the skin glowing as well.

Try out these fun and helpful chocolaty hacks for your skin, to improve your complexion and making it lighter. After all, who doesn’t like a luscious chocolaty touch to their beautiful skin?