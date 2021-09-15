Water supply to be affected in parts of Delhi till September 17

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board informed that water supply will be affected in several parts in the national capital till September 17 due to a disruption at the Dichaon Kalan underground reservoir because of heavy rains.

The authority urged residents to contact toll-free numbers — 18001217744 and 8527995818 — to book water tankers.

‘Water will not be available through the pipeline till September 17 tentatively till repairs are completed. Till then, water will be made available to the residents through tankers’, said JDB in a statement.

The affected areas are Gopal Nagar, Lokesh Park, Dichaon village, Mitraon village, Kair village, Surakhpur, Shiv Enclave, Hira Park, Najafgarh Park, Nirmal Vihar, Gupta Market, Aggarwal Colony, Ekta Vihar, Gopal Nagar group of colonies, Krishna Vihar, Shri Krishan Colony, Aradhna Enclave, Baba Haridass Nagar, Baba Haridass Colony, Sainik Enclave, Naveen Palace, Vinobha Enclave and Extension, Surya Kunj and Sarswati Kunj, Jharoda village, Mahesh Garden, Janta Vihar and Extension and Satyam Puram.