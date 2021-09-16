‘1971 music still relevant today’: Zeenat Aman on ‘Dum Maro Dum’ tune in iPhone 13 launch video

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has responded after the tune inspired by her popular song ‘Dum Maro Dum’ was played by Apple for its iPhone 13 series launch. Zeenat and Dev Anand starred in this classic song from the film ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna.

She told a prominent newspaper that it was an amazing sensation to learn that the Hare Rama Hare Krishna song from 1971 was still relevant. ‘Wow! 1971 music still resonating after 40 years! What a song!’ she was quoted as saying.

Zeenat Aman also stated that she had no clue the song would become so popular at the time. ‘The film was shot in Kathmandu and when I frankly heard this song for the first time, I loved it but surely didn’t expect it to become such a mammoth chartbuster. They all talk to me about this when I am at any music event even today.’

iPhone 13 announcement trailer used music inspired by Dum Maaro Dum to highlight the characteristics of its latest phone series. The song was also played during the presentation of Apple CEO Tim Cook during the product line-up in the auditorium at the company headquarters.

Also Read: Apple launches iPhone 13, adds new features to iPads and watches

The video clip has received a lot of attention online and numerous people have responded to it on Twitter. ‘Omg the iPhone13 launch video uses dum maaro dum what eveennnn #AppleEvent,’ a user wrote, while another commented ‘Did #Apple just used Dum maro Dum song in #AppleEvent to launch #iphone13series ?’ One tweeted, ‘Did I just listen to a “Dum Maro Dum” remix at an iPhone event?’

Zeenat Aman was 20 years old when she appeared in the film Hare Ram Hare Krishna. Dev Anand, her co-star in the film who played the role of her brother, was 48 years old at the time. Zeenat had received a Filmfare award for Best Supporting Actress for the film.