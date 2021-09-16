‘Bengal will protect Hindustan’: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremeo, Mamata Banerjee claimed that the state under TMC rule will protect Hindustan (India) and will not allow it to become Pakistan or Taliban.

‘Bengal will protect Hindustan, and will not allow it to become Pakistan or Taliban as this was the land of Rabindranath and Nazrul, so we all will stay together’, said Banerjee while addressing the non-Bengali community of Bhabanipur.

Mamata Banerjee is fighting a crucial by poll in Bhabanipur constituency. Non-Bengali community makes around 40% of population of the area.

‘In Bhabanipur, there are many communities. We may have different religions, but we are all the same.I have gone to masjid; I have gone to gurdwara and mandir too. I go to Jain mandir as well and to Park Street during Christmas’, she said.

Banerjee who is a resident of Bhabanipur, had won the seat in 2011 and 2016. But in the assembly election held in May this year, she failed to Suvendhu Adhikari in Nandigram. . In order to continue as Chief Minister, Mamta is required to win a seat in the state assembly by November 5, in conformity with the constitutional provisions.

Banerjee is facing BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal and Left Front’s Srijib Biswas in the September 30 by-poll. The votes will be counted on October 3.