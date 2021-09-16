Breaking News: India’s T20I captain Virat Kohli stepping down after world cup

After the upcoming World Cup in the UAE, Virat Kohli will step down as India’s T20 captain. The 32-year-old shared the news on social media. Having led India in 95 ODIs, Kohli has 65 victories and 27 defeats, resulting in a winning percentage of 70.43. India has won 27 T20Is while losing 14 so far when he has been the captain.

He said the decision to step down as captain was taken after consulting with his close friends, head coach Ravi Shastri and Rohit Sharma – both of whom have been vital members of the leadership group. Kohli’s announcement comes days after the Times of India reported that the leadership of India’s limited-overs setup has changed. According to a report, Rohit Sharma will take charge at least in T20Is, considering his record as stand-in captain with IPL success where he led Mumbai Indians to five titles, which further boosts his claim.

Board of Cricket Control (BCCI) Treasurer Arun Dhumal, however, refuted the report. Meanwhile, Rohit, 34, has led India to victories on eight occasions while losing twice in ODIs. The team has won 15 T20Is and lost four of the 19 matches that he has captained. Kohli’s failure to land a major ICC trophy since taking charge is one of the biggest criticisms of his captaincy. Further fueling the talks was the fact that India lost the World Test Championship final in June.