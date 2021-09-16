Covid vaccine: BMC announces exclusive vaccination drive for women on Friday

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced an exclusive vaccination drive for women on Friday (September 17) to encourage them to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

From 10:30 am to 6:30 pm, a special vaccination drive will be conducted at government and BMC vaccination clinics across the city. There would be no need for women to make online appointments for vaccination, instead they could go directly to the designated centers. ‘All Govt. and BMC vaccination centers will be administering vaccines to only women this Friday. (17.09.2021). The centres will be open from 10.30 am – 6:30 pm. Women can walk into the centres for their dose, online registration will be closed,’ BMC tweeted on Thursday.

The civic body posted the lists of vaccination centres and indicated that vaccines were available at all these centers. The vaccine clinics will provide slots for both vaccine doses. Registration will be done on the spot.

Mumbai reported 514 new coronavirus positive cases in the past 24 hours and four deaths, bringing the total to 7,36,284 and the death toll to 16,037 cases, a civic official said. After a week-long break, COVID-19 cases have once again surged over 500 in the nation’s financial capital.