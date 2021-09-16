Dulquer Salman receives UAE’s Golden Visa: Video

Dubai: Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan received the Golden Visa of UAE. Dulquer Salmaan is the fifth Malayalam actor to get the Golden Visa. Earlier, Malayalam superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty were also given the Golden Visa. They are the first Malayalam actors to get this. later it was granted to Tovino Thomas and Prithviraj too .

The UAE Golden Visa is issued to individuals who have contributed in various fields. Golden Visa is a long-term residence visa introduced by the UAE government in 2019. This will allow people to live and work in the country without the need of a national sponsor for 10 years, which will be renewed automatically.