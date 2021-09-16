Former Mr India winner Manoj Patil attempts suicide, blames actor Sahil Khan

Manoj Patil, the former Mr. India winner, allegedly attempted suicide by consuming certain pills. He has been admitted to Cooper Hospital, Mumbai.

According to reports, Manoj is currently in serious condition. His manager claims that he took the sleeping tablets at about 12:30 am on September 16.

Manoj had sent a letter to Oshiwara Police a few days earlier, demanding to register an FIR against actor Sahil Khan. Patil claimed in his letter that actor and bodybuilder Sahil Khan had defamed him.

Also Read: Rape and murder of 6-year-old: Accused found dead on railway track

Sahil Khan recently shared a video on his Instagram handle, taking a shot at Manoj. He captioned the video: ‘Manoj Steroid Wala Kaun hai? Any Idea! Believe it or not. For more watch my story.’

According to Manoj’s manager, Pari Naaz, the former Mr. India winner took the tablets after being harassed by Sahil Khan. ‘He was being harassed for over a year. His phone number had been made viral. And last night he was with his friends and on his way home he went to a chemist shop and bought the pills. His friends weren’t aware of what he took but when he reached home he didn’t even have dinner and fell unconscious. We then rushed him to hospital.’