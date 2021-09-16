France suspends 3000 health workers due to vaccine mandate.

French health minister Olivier Véran has announced that about 3000 workers have been suspended from the Health and Care department. The action was against the workers of the health and care department who have failed to get vaccinated before the government deadline. A new rule had been implemented in France on Wednesday which made it mandatory for the health workers to get vaccinated to continue their work. There are over 2.7 million staff in the health care and fire service departments and the rules are applicable to all workers including doctors, office stsffs, nurses and volunteers.

The workers have been notified about the rule change earlier this year on July 12th urging the workers to get at least a single dose of the vaccine by September 15. The consequences of avoiding vaccination have been explained with the warning. The health minister made it clear that the suspensions served are mostly temporary. He added that this action has made people realise that the vaccination is mandatory and many are coming forward to get vaccinated.

As countless people tried to book their shots through Doctolib, the website for securing the appointments for the vaccine dose, the site crashed several times right after the President’s announcement. But even with the active mandate, thousands of people are still refusing to get vaccinated. Massive number of suspensions from each institution have sparked protests outside the buildings which can create disruptions to the services. Incidents like cancellation of non-urgent operations in hospitals due to shortage of vaccinated anaesthetists have already been reported.