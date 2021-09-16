Girl dances on traffic light, passerby amused. Watch video

Indore: An Indore girl dancing at a traffic signal when the lights are red, has gone viral. The video was shot at Rasoma Square, one of the busiest streets in Indore. People stopped and looked at the girl in the middle of the road, mistaking it for a campaign.

Indore police had started a campaign for people to volunteer and direct traffic for an hour on birthdays of relatives. Everyone assumed that it was a publicity stunt.

The girl in the 30-second clip, Shreya Kalra, is a model and was seen dancing. When the lights turned red, she suddenly began to dance on the zebra crossing. Shreya also appealed to wear a mask throughout her dancing. She received a traffic violation notice from the authorities. The DSP asked youngsters only to take part in activities that are not harmful to them or others.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CTtvxVhA1iA/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

On her social media handles, Shreya Kalra clarified why she made the video. She had no intention of breaking traffic rules, but only wanted to raise awareness about wearing masks.