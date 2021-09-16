Income Tax department raids Sonu Sood’s Mumbai Home and premises

New Delhi: Income Tax officials raided actor Sonu Sood’s home in Mumbai this morning, after raids at his offices that extended till late last night. The department is currently investigating Sonu Sood’s property deal with a Lucknow-based real estate company, and termed the probe at more than 6 locations as ‘survey’.

Six locations linked to the 48-year-old actor, were raided yesterday, including the office of his charity based at his home in Juhu. ‘A recent deal between Sonu Sood’s company and a Lucknow-based real estate firm is under the scanner. The survey has been initiated on allegations of tax evasion on this deal’, Said IT sources.

Sonu Sood has presented notable donations during the pandemic, and organised oxygen for Covid patients. He also arranged buses, trains and even flights to take hundreds of migrants, stranded and helpless in the lockdown, to return to their native places. Opposition politicians had alleged a witch-hunt against Sood, whose aids during the Covid crisis earned him the tag of the “messiah of migrants”.

The raids come days after the actor’s buzzy meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who declared him brand ambassador for a “Desh ka Mentors” programme for school students. The meeting with Mr Kejriwal had resulted in rumours of a political debut, possibly in next year’s Punjab election as an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate, but the actor has rejected such news.

Also read: ‘Is Instagram toxic for Teen girls?’ Facebook’s own research reveals shocking details

https://www.eastcoastdaily.in/news-467543