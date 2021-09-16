‘Not a communal statement’; Suresh Gopi meets Bishop at Pala, extends solidarity

Kottayam: Suresh Gopi MP met Pala Bishop Joseph Kallarangad at Bishop House and extended his solidarity, in the ‘Narcotic Jihad’ controversy. MP claimed that Bishop’s statements were not communal, neither he did mention any specific religion, adding that the intention of meeting was not political.

Earlier, Suresh Gopi had mentioned that he would intervene, only if the bishop sought help on the issue of ‘narcotic jihad’. As the controversy blew up, many BJP leaders, including State President K Surendran, P K Krishnadas and V Muraleedharan, came forward, supporting the Bishop on his statement.

Mentioning Wednesday’s issue of Salute, the MP claimed his part to be right and accused Police Association of playing dirty politics. He demanded the Police Force to follow the customs and rules set up by the constitution, instead of being part of political agenda.