‘People keep killing me’: Sapna on false reports about her death

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary has responded to reports that she has died. The singer-dancer-actor was the latest victim of a death hoax, with reports claiming she died in a road accident.

A leading daily quoted Sapna as saying that the false reports left her family upset, with family members receiving calls from everywhere. ‘It was very upsetting for my family. They didn’t know how to deal with it. In this profession, one always encounters all kinds of rumours but something like this was bizarre. I wonder how anybody can spread something like this because you are not just affecting the person concerned, but also his/her family. Imagine what a parent would feel to get a call like that, where people are asking about their daughter passing away,’ she said. ‘A singer had passed away and maybe somebody confused that singer with me… I don’t know. It’s sad that an artist has passed away but I really wish this confusion hadn’t happened,’ she added.

Sapna has appeared in a few regional films, including Veerey Ki Wedding and Nanu Ki Jaanu. She gained national popularity, however, by participating in the 11th season of Bigg Boss. The season also included Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta. Shilpa Shinde won the season, while Hina Khan was the runner-up.

Sapna and her husband Veer Sahu welcomed their first child, a son, last year. In December, she shared the first glimpse of the baby on Instagram. Holding the newborn close to her, she did not reveal his face.