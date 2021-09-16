PM Modi to inaugurate new defence ministry office complexes in the national capital today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Modi Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new Defence Ministry complex in New Delhi at 11 a.m. on Thursday (September 16, 2021). Defence Ministry offices, which house close to 7,000 employees, and many other organizations will be relocated to two new ‘campuses’ on Africa Avenue and Kasturba Gandhi Marg.

As part of the Central Vista Redevelopment project, the existing Defence Ministry on Dalhousie Road near South Block was relocated to make way for the Prime Minister’s new residence and office. In order to relocate the Defence Ministry, 50 acres of land will have to be vacated. The plan includes the relocation of the Vice President’s residence behind North Block and the construction of ten new government office buildings, including Shastri Bhavan, Nirman Bhavan, Udyog Bhavan, Krishi Bhavan and Vayu Bhavan.

The inaugural event will be attended by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt, MoS Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of the Naval Staff — Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Air Staff –Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria.

The Prime Minister’s Office has also released an official statement, ‘Prime Minister will visit the Defence Office Complex at Africa Avenue and interact with Army, Navy, Air Force and Civilian Officers. This will be followed by his address to the gathering.’

The new Defence Office is being described as state-of-the-art in terms of its energy efficiency and including comprehensive security management measures. Additionally, the new buildings will provide modern amenities, connectivity, and welfare services such as canteens and banks. The IANS reported that the seven-storey office complex on Africa Avenue will house the offices of the Defence Ministry, while the eight-storey building located on Kasturba Gandhi Marg will house temporary offices that will be used until the Central Secretariat Complex is built.