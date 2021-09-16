Porn films case: Supplementary charge sheet against Raj Kundra filed

The Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch filed a lengthy supplemental charge sheet against businessman Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, in the pornographic content case on Wednesday.

Kundra, 45, was detained on July 19 in the high-profile case, which also includes a number of other defendants and a 1,500-page charge sheet filed in a Mumbai magistrate court. The police had submitted their first charge sheet in the case in April, accusing nine people initially and following further investigations, two additional people, including Kundra, were apprehended.

Raj Kundra, who is presently in judicial detention with his firm Viaan Enterprises’ IT chief Ryan Thorpe, is accused of producing pornographic content and distributing it through paid porn applications. The alleged fraud was found early this year when Malad police stormed a house on Madh Island where pornographic films were allegedly being shot, arresting the directors, performers and technical crew.

After other complainants, including several television and film industry starlets, who came forward, the Mumbai Police created a special investigative team and filed multiple FIRs in the matter.