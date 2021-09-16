Rajasthan registers 5,310 rape cases in 2020, highest in the country: NCRB

Rajasthan has the greatest number of rape cases in the country, followed by Uttar Pradesh, as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2020 statistics.

Rajasthan had 5,310 rape cases, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 2,769, Madhya Pradesh with 2,339, and Maharashtra with 2,061 instances. However, crime against women has decreased by about 16 percent in the desert state, which now ranks third with 34,535 instances, behind Uttar Pradesh with 49,385 and West Bengal with 36,439 in 2020.

Of the total rape victims, 1,279 are under the age of 18, while 4,031 are adults. In more than half of the rape cases in the state, the perpetrators were reportedly family members, neighbours, employees or other well-known individuals.

The state also saw a rise in crimes against scheduled caste members, with 4,607 instances reported in 2018, rising to 6,794 in 2019 and 7,017 in 2020, for a 57.4 percent crime rate. The increasing number of cases, according to ADG, Crime Ravi Prakash Meharda, is due to free registration. He said rape cases are on the rise, but about 42% of them are determined to be false claims after an investigation or the survivor and the accused reach an agreement.

Even the NCRB study indicates that an increase in crime and an increase in police registration of crime are two distinct things, ADG pointed out.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Pareek, a BJP spokesperson, said that the state administration had failed to maintain peace and order. The chief minister is in charge of the home department, but he is too preoccupied with protecting his own seat.