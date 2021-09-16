Rape and murder of 6-year-old: Accused found dead on railway track

Telangana Police on Thursday, announced that a man was found dead on the railway lines in Hyderabad. He was suspected of raping and murdering a 6-year-old child.

‘Attention Please: The accused of ‘Child Sexual Molestation and murder @ Singareni Colony’, found dead on the railway track, in the limits of Ghanpur Police Station. Declared after the verification of identification marks on the deceased body,’ the DGP tweeted on Thursday.

#AttentionPlease : The accused of "Child Sexual Molestation and murder @ Singareni Colony, found dead on the railway track, in the limits of #StationGhanpurPoliceStation.

The rape-and-murder suspect was reported to have eluded capture until as late as Wednesday night. A few villagers spotted a body on the railway lines at Station Ghanpur at around 9:45 am on Thursday, according to a senior police officer from Janagaon.

When officials got to the scene they identified the body which had head injuries, as that of the suspect in the rape and murder case in Hyderabad. News agency reported that, according to the police, the 30-year-old accused committed suicide by leaping in front of a speeding train.

The incident comes a day after Telangana labour and employment Minister Malla Reddy, stated that the accused would be ‘nabbed’ and ‘killed in an encounter’.

Last Friday, a six-year-old girl was found dead in her neighbour’s house in Saidabad. The tragedy sparked widespread outrage among locals. The girl went missing on September 9, prompting her family to file a police report. A day later, the corpse was found with multiple injury marks and the autopsy revealed that the girl was raped.