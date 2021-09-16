‘They stabbed us in the back’: French Foreign Minister

Paris: France has accused that US President Joe Biden is acting like his predecessor Donald Trump. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that the new decision to form a security partnership between the United States, United Kingdom and Australia is like a stab in the back for France.

‘This brutal, unilateral and unpredictable decision reminds me a lot of what Mr Trump used to do. I am angry and bitter. This isn’t done between allies’, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told france info radio.

‘It’s a stab in the back. We created a relationship of trust with Australia and that trust has been broken. This is not the end of the story’, he added.

The new partnership for the Indo-Pacific will help Australia acquire US nuclear-powered submarines. Earlier, the Australian government had decided to step back from a defence deal of 40 billion US dollars that it had signed with France for nuclear submarines. Two weeks ago, the Australian defence and foreign ministers had reconfirmed the deal to France, and French President Emmanuel Macron lauded decades of future cooperation when hosting Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in June.

Meanwhile, the UK defence secretary said that the new deal will not represent a strategic difference between London and Paris.