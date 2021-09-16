Wrestler dies after getting injured during unauthorised bout, opponent booked

Two weeks after a 24-year-old wrestler from Uttarakhand died during a wrestling match in Moradabad, the Uttar Pradesh Police have registered an FIR against the opponent wrestler.

According to police, Mahesh Kumar received a serious neck injury during the match on September 2. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died the next day.

Police said that they registered an FIR after receiving a complaint from Mahesh’s father. Sajid, a wrestler from Moradabad, has been charged under IPC sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing harm by endangering life or personal safety of others), said Satendra Singh, SHO of Thakurdwara Police Station, adding that the accused has not been apprehended yet.

Footage of the wrestling match obtained from the cell phones of spectators are also being verified by the police. According to police officials, no proof of foul play in the match has been discovered so far. Local Circle Officer Anoop Singh stated that no post-mortem was conducted on Mahesh’s body.